COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Despite it being a toasty warm day today, now is the time to start preparing your winter garden. There are steps to take before the seeds or plants go into the ground.

Soda City Live: Time to plant your winter garden (Sal Sharpe)

Sal Sharpe of Sal’s Ol’ Timey Feed and Seed joined Soda City Live with details on how to prep the soil first. Once your base is ready, there are certain types of crops we should be planting now ahead of the colder months. Sal says crops like lettuce, mustard, collards, sugar peas, broccoli, and several others truly LIKE the cold temperatures. They grow best in temps that are 45 to 62 degrees.

Don’t get discouraged when it gets warm in South Carolina in the winter. Sal says even though your winter crops don’t like heat, the plants will just look sad in the hot part of the day. Once the temperatures cool at night, the plants will bounce back.

Learn more at https://www.salslocalseed.com/. Sal can also be found on Youtube.

