Soda City Live: Nonprofit hosts Family and Field Day for the community
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A nonprofit led by a local gym owner will be hosting a family field day for the community with tons of activities, food games, and more- and there will also be an opportunity for families to grab a few supplies for school.
Fall School Bash by WIS Digital News Staff on Scribd
For more info email Info@BossTribeFitness.com.
