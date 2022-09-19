SkyView
Soda City Live: Big Red Barn Retreat 5th Annual Fall Jam Concert and Fundraiser

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Big Red Barn Retreat will be hosting its 5th annual Fall Jam at the Ballpark concert and fundraiser that aims to honor local veterans, active-duty service members, first responders and their families and it will feature several music artists.

Multi-platinum, award-winning country music artist Chris Lane will be headlining the event Saturday, October 8, at Segra Park starting at 5 p.m.

General admission for on-the-field standing is $25, general admission seats are $35 and advanced tickets for Military is $20.

Club level and suites are also available.

