Soda City Live: Big Red Barn Retreat 5th Annual Fall Jam Concert and Fundraiser

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Big Red Barn Retreat will be hosting its 5th annual Fall Jam at the Ballpark concert and fundraiser that aims to honor local veterans, active-duty service members, first responders and their families and it will feature several music artists.
Multi-platinum, award-winning country music artist Chris Lane will be headlining the event Saturday, October 8, at Segra Park starting at 5 p.m.
General admission for on-the-field standing is $25, general admission seats are $35 and advanced tickets for Military is $20.
Club level and suites are also available.
