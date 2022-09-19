SkyView
SC Attorney General joins effort to reduce robocalls impacting residents

Generic scam
Generic scam(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said officials are asking the Federal Communication Commission (FCC) to require telephone providers to increase their efforts to reduce the robocalls impacting residents around the country.

These efforts to reduce robocalls were explained in a letter signed by Wilson, the attorneys general of every other state and the District of Columbia.

“Robocalls are more than just an annoyance we all have to deal with, they’re incredibly costly,” Wilson said. “Last year alone, U.S. consumers were bilked out of $830 million by fraud over the phone or through text messages. We need the FTC to take more action.”

According to Wilson, robocalls cost consumers, law enforcement, and the telecom industry approximately $13.5 billion each year. He added that these calls often come from overseas scammers who spoof U.S.-based phone numbers.

In the letter, the 51 Attorney Generals supported the FCC’s to extend the implementation of STIR/SHAKEN, a caller identification technology that helps prevent these robocalls. The group also urged the FCC to ask phone providers to respond to law enforcement traceback requests within 24 hours and block illegal traffic as soon as possible.

