Richland Two schools under enhanced security Monday

Richland District Two(Nick Neville)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - All schools in the Richland School District Two are under enhanced security Monday. District officials said the Richland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for two individuals and are taking precautionary measures.

All students have been brought inside and visitors are not being allowed inside school buildings. Officials said classes are continuing as normal. This is part of the ‘Standard Response Protocol’ which administrators say is used by districts nationwide.

Officials said there is no immediate danger or threat to the schools.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

