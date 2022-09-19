Richland Two schools under enhanced security Monday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - All schools in the Richland School District Two are under enhanced security Monday. District officials said the Richland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for two individuals and are taking precautionary measures.

All students have been brought inside and visitors are not being allowed inside school buildings. Officials said classes are continuing as normal. This is part of the ‘Standard Response Protocol’ which administrators say is used by districts nationwide.

Officials said there is no immediate danger or threat to the schools.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.