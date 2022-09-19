SkyView
Richland Northeast student charged with assault after pulling out knife during fight

The teen was booked into the juvenile wing of Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -A student at Richland Northeast High School is being charged with assault and battery after pulling out a knife during a fight.

She’s also charged with carrying a weapon on school property.

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, the 14-year-old student was in a fight with two other students.

Investigators say, officials, administrators, and the school resource officer stopped the incident and the other student was not hurt.

The teen was booked into the juvenile wing of Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

