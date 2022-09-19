Man arrested, accused of shooting stepson in Lexington County

GASTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man accused of shooting his stepson.

Carl Sims, 71, is charged with murder in connection with the death of 52-year-old Brian Garris.

The incident happened in the 100 block of Landfill Lane where the men lived across from each other, according to deputies.

“Based on the information investigators have gathered in this case, this is the result of a long-running family dynamic between the two men,” Sheriff Jay Koon said. “The latest disagreement between them centered on Garris borrowing Sims’ vehicle last night.”

Garris was identified by Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher.

Sims is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center while he awaits a bond hearing.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.