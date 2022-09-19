L.W. Conder Elementary School to have e-learning day after electrical line cut

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Richland Two elementary school will have an e-learning day after an electrical line was accidentally cut over the weekend.

According to district officials, L.W. Conder Elementary School is without power and likely won’t have it until Monday afternoon or later.

Students and employees will not report to the school on Monday. Instead, they will have an e-learning day. An email was sent to parents and employees about how the day will work.

The school will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. for teachers and students who need to pick up devices or other supplies.

Bag lunches will be available for pick up from the school’s cafeteria from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

