LIST: Fall events in the Midlands(WIS)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Looking for fun fall festivities near you? Here is a list of fall events happening in the Midlands.

If you don’t see an event, tap the link at the bottom of the page and send us the event information.

ORANGEBURG
Scarecrows on Russell Street Contest

This event is hosted by the Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association (DORA).

Scarecrow artists can be of all ages and include individuals, businesses, schools, students and civic groups, according to officials. The scarecrows will be displayed on the 1100, 1200 and 1300 blocks of Russell Street.

Scarecrows should be family-friendly and not frightening.

It’s free to participate but you must register here.

All entries must be in place by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12. The scarecrows will be on display until November 4.

The public will vote on their favorites on Facebook from October 13 through November 3.

2nd Annual Downtown Boo Bash

The second annual Downtown Boo Bash will happen Saturday, October 22, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The 1100 block of Russell Street will be closed for games and goodies. Local downtown businesses will be open for shopping and trick-or-treating.

If you would like to promote your business, click here.

This event will also be part of “Painting the Downtown Pink” in support of Regional Medical Center Foundation’s Pink Ribbon fund.

Taste of Orangeburg

After a two-year hiatus, the Taste of Orangeburg is back.

This event will take place on Sunday, October 23, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Downtown Market Pavillion.

Orangeburg restaurants will be selling “taste-sized” menu items. There will be live music and entertainment.

If you want to sign up as a vendor, click here.

