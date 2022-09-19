SkyView
Instacart launches grocery ‘smart cart’ feature

Instacart unveils a new innovation to help groceries stores bring together the best of online...
Instacart unveils a new innovation to help groceries stores bring together the best of online and in-person shopping.(Instacart via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Some California residents will soon be able to shop at the first-ever connected stores from Instacart.

The grocery technology company made the announcement Monday.

The aim is to help grocery stores bring together the best of online ordering and in-store shopping for customers.

Instacart says connected stores will create a unified, personalized experience for buyers by allowing them to move smoothly between the store’s app and its physical, in-store experience.

The innovation has six new offerings: Caper Cart smart cart, scan and pay, lists, Carrot Tags, FoodStorm department orders, and out of stock insights.

All of those offerings are designed to make the shopping experience easier for customers.

Instacart says the first connected store will open at Bristol Farms in Irvine, California.

There is no word yet on when that will happen.

