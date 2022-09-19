Hispanic Heritage Month events in the Midlands

Looking for a way to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in the Midlands? Below is a list of events happening in our community.

RICHLAND COUNTY

FIESTA!

This event is happening at the Richland Library’s Southeast branch located at 7421 Garners Ferry Road on October 1 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The event includes bilingual games, crafts, dance and more.

The event is for all ages!

Es música, juegos bilingues, manualidades, baile y mucho más. ¡Unete a nosotros en este evento de diversión familiar donde celebramos el Mes de la Herencia Hispana! Con una presentacion en vivo del grupo Son Del Sur.

More information can be found here.

Making Piñatas - Kids Workshop

This event will happen Saturday, October 22, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Mota Crosslinking Business Academy located at 633 12th Street, West Columbia, 29169.

Organizers wrote the following on Facebook:

Parents! DO YOU NEED A BREAK TO DO YOU? If so, we got you covered! We have put together a series of workshops all year long for kids.

In any of our kid’s workshops, they will develop the artist within them. Also, the opportunity to interact with other kids and create fun and interesting projects.

Our workshops are device or technology free! We consider social interaction as one of the most important skills in today’s world.

We prepare tomorrow’s generation as we provide the basics of entrepreneurship during our workshops!

En español:

¡padres! ¿NECESITAN UN DESCANSO PARA CONCENTIRSE? Si es así,¡los tenemos cubiertos!Hemos preparado una serie de talleres durante todo el año para niños.

En cualquiera de nuestros talleres ellos, desarrollarán el artista que llevan dentro. Además, la oportunidad de interactuar con otros niños y crear proyectos divertidos e interesantes.

¡Nuestros talleres son libres de dispositivos o tecnología!. Consideramos que la interacción social es una de las habilidades más importantes en el mundo actual.

More information can be found here.

