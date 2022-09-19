FIRST ALERT - Sunny and dry weather will bring temperatures in the upper 90s. We are tracking Fiona.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -
First Alert Headlines
- Higher humidity and temperatures move in Monday and continue until Thursday
- Morning low temperatures will start in the 60s and creep up to the low 70s
- Dry weather is expected all week
- In the Tropics, We are watching and tracking Hurricane Fiona
First Alert Summary
A late season heat wave starts Monday. High pressure shifts east of the area and brings in a surge of hotter air.
Daytime highs will reach the 90s Monday through Thursday with a bit more humidity.
Fall arrives Thursday and highs will reach the upper 90s.
We are watching Fiona. The hurricane has battered Preto Rico and is now moving near the island of Hispaniola as a Cat 1 Hurricane. Additional strengthening is expecting as it moves away from the island later today.
Forecast Update
Monday: Warming up to the low 90s with sunny skies and a little more humidity
Tuesday: Sunny skies with mid 90s and a little more humidity
Wednesday: Sunny and hot with highs in the mid 90s
Thursday: Fall Arrives. Hotter. Highs in the upper 90s
