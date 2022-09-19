Columbia Animal Services continues free pet adoptions

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Animal Services is continuing free pet adoptions.

The adoption period for September is running from Sept. 16 - Sept. 21.

Adoptions are taking place at Columbia Animal Services, 127 Humane Lane, Columbia SC, 29209.

“We are looking forward to participating in this year’s annual Clear the Shelters event. Clear the Shelters is a great opportunity for shelter pets to find homes and it also helps ease capacity issues in local shelters. All adoptions will be free for the duration of the event, September 16 – September 21, making this the perfect opportunity to adopt,” said Victoria Riles Columbia Animal Services Superintendent.

More information about pet adoptions can be found at the link here.

