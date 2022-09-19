Carowinds to implement chaperone policy following ‘unruly behavior’ by minors over weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After ‘unruly behavior’ by several groups of minors at Carowinds Amusement Park on Sept. 17, the park will be implementing a new chaperone policy.

The policy will be introduced on Sept. 20 and will help ensure that Carowinds remains what it has been for nearly 50 years - “A place where generations of families and friends can gather for a day of safe fun,” the park told WBTV in a statement.

“The safety of our guests and associates has always been Carowinds’ top priority,” the park said. “To be clear, unruly behavior and altercations such as those that took place on Saturday, September 17, have no place at our park. We have zero tolerance for this kind of behavior.”

There were claims circulating on Saturday that shots were fired but local law enforcement said no guns were found and they were on scene to help guests exit the park following the claims.

“Over the years, Carowinds’ has taken several steps to ensure the safety of our guests and associates. These actions include increasing security, enhancing video surveillance, and providing guests with the ability to report unruly or inappropriate behavior to park security via text,” Carowinds added.

