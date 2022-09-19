ABB to expand electric vehicle charger manufacturing to Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An electric vehicle charger leader is bringing manufacturing and jobs to the Midlands.

ABB E-Mobility announced it is expanding its operations to Columbia in a multi-million dollar investment. The new facility will build up to 10,000 electric vehicle chargers per year, ranging from 20kW to 180 kW in power. The company expects to create over 100 jobs in the expansion.

The company said Columbia was picked because it helps to bring the supply chain closer to customers. Bob Stojanovic, Vice President for ABB E-mobility in North America said,

“Our facility in South Carolina is another example of how we are driving the American e-mobility economy forward with high-quality and reliable EV charging solutions that meet the needs of every part of a sustainable transportation ecosystem.”

