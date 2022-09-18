Two dead after fiery vehicle collision

SkyView
By WIS News 10 Staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol has announced that two people are deceased after a fiery collision on Salem Church Road. The collision occurred on Sept.18 around 2:10 a.m.

According to Master Trooper David Jones, the driver of a Telsa and a passenger was traveling west on Salem Church Road, when the car went off the roadway and struck a tree.

The vehicle caught on fire and both the driver and passenger were pronounced deceased at the scene.

This collision is still under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

