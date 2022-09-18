Three App State students win free tuition for a year with best ESPN College GameDay posters

BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three Appalachian State University students received free tuition for an entire year for having the best posters during ESPN’s College GameDay show that took place in Boone on Saturday morning.

College GameDay held its show on App State’s campus prior to the Mountaineers football game vs. Troy University. School officials announced prior to the event that the student with the best poster in the crowd would win a free year of tuition.

Zackary Carr, a freshman from Gastonia was named the winner with a poster that said “The only ATM that lets you withdraw $1.5″ million,” referencing App’s upset victory over Texas A&M on Sept. 10.

Annilyn Impara, a junior from Suwanee, Georgia and Ethan Cagle, a sophomore from Hendersonville, were the other two finalists. All three of them ended up winning the free tuition.

Free tuition for not ONE best sign … but instead ALL THREE 👏 pic.twitter.com/Vxs318ZCa5 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 17, 2022

“This has been an unforgettable week for App State,” said Chancellor Sheri Everts. “After our football team won a tremendously important game against Texas A&M, College GameDay decided to broadcast from our campus for the very first time. The national publicity for our university earned by these student-athletes and their coaches is unparalleled in our university’s history, and it brings with it prestige and recognition for the entire university.”

College GameDay’s visit to Boone marked the show’s 96th different city visited and the second time the show has traveled to a Sun Belt school. App State is the 77th different school to host GameDay.

The Mountaineers went on to defeat Troy 32-28 thanks to a Hail Mary pass by App State in the final seconds to win the game.

In addition to the three grand prizewinners, judges selected 25 additional posters as semifinalists, with 11 poster makers winning $500 Dining Dollars to be used at any App State Campus Dining location and 14 more winning $250 Dining Dollars.

“What better way to celebrate App State’s incredible school spirit than by showcasing the creative, positive energy on our campus?” said Everts. “App State is regularly recognized for the value we provide our students, yet we recognize that, without assistance, a college education is out of reach for many.”

