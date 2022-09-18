SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Panthers fall to Giants despite McCaffrey’s big game

The loss extends a nine-game losing streak, dating back to last season.
New York Giants' Julian Love, left, tackles Carolina Panthers' Christian McCaffrey during the...
New York Giants' Julian Love, left, tackles Carolina Panthers' Christian McCaffrey during the first half an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)(Noah K. Murray | AP)
By Luke Tucker
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (WBTV) - The Carolina Panthers fell to 0-2 on Sunday afternoon with a 19-16 loss to the New York Giants in a Week 2 matchup between conference opponents.

The two teams couldn’t gain any separation throughout the game, with neither club building more than a seven-point lead at any point in the contest.

For the Panthers, the offense was buoyed by running back Christian McCaffrey’s first 100-yard rushing game since 2019.

After being used somewhat lightly last week against the Browns, McCaffrey racked up 128 total yards on 19 touches.

As a team, Carolina picked up 146 yards on the ground.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield, who made his second regular-season start for the Panthers on Sunday, put up primarily pedestrian numbers throughout game, completing just 14 of 29 passes for 145 yards.

Mayfield’s lone touchdown came in the third quarter on a 16-yard strike to D.J. Moore.

Former Panther Graham Gano made four field goals for the Giants, two of which came from beyond 50 yards.

Sunday’s loss marked the ninth-straight for Carolina, dating back to last year. It’s the longest active losing streak in the NFL.

Matt Rhule, who is now in his third season as the team’s head coach, saw his overall record drop to just 10-25 during his tenure.

The Panthers will take on the New Orleans Saints next weekend in Charlotte at Bank of America Stadium.

Related: Panthers, Mayfield fall short against Browns in opener despite big fourth quarter

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A for rent sign sits in a yard in Dubuque. (Allison Wong, KCRG-TV9)
Columbia Housing Authority explain rental increases for some low-income housing residents
U.S. Department of Education Blue Ribbon Schools Program
Five SC Schools recognized as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
This man is sought by RCSD as a suspect in an armed robbery.
Investigators searching for armed robbery suspect in Richland County
A woman was sexually assaulted at gunpoint in Greenville County at an abandoned building near...
Woman escapes armed attacker, runs for help after sexual assault in Greenville County
The victim was traveling south on US-1 towards the Camden area when he was rear-ended by a truck.
Coroner identifies victim of Kershaw County motor vehicle incident

Latest News

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) directs his team during the first half an NFL...
Panthers officially name Baker Mayfield starting quarterback as regular season nears
The Gamecocks held their Pro Timing Day Friday
Gamecocks scouted by NFL teams Friday
FILE - Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) practices with the team during NFL football...
Reports: Panthers no longer considered in trade for Deshaun Watson
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule reacts during the second half of an NFL football game...
Shaq Thompson, Brian Burns among 6 Panthers added to COVID list
New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster (74) greets fans after practice before an NFL...
Former Saints player dies in police custody in Alabama