FIRST ALERT: A late-season heatwave for the Midlands and we are tracking Hurricane Fiona

Sunday was the last day in the 80s until Friday

Higher humidity and temperatures will be around through Thursday

We may break a record-high temperature on Thursday

Fall arrives Thursday evening at 9:04 PM ET

Hurricane Fiona made landfall Sunday afternoon in Puerto Rico

Overnight, it will be partly cloudy to mostly clear and mild with lows in the lower 60s. An end-of-the-season heat wave starts Monday. High pressure shifts east of the area and brings in a surge of hotter air. Daytime highs will reach the 90s Monday through Thursday with a bit more humidity. The current forecast high for Thursday is 97 degrees, that will be a record for the date if we make it.

Fall arrives Thursday evening and with a dry front moving through, our temperatures will drop below normal Friday and Saturday.

Tropical Update

Hurricane Fiona is moving to the west of Puerto Rico and heading for the eastern Dominican Republic. Catastrophic flooding and major power outages are occurring in Puerto Rico. They are forecast for the eastern Dominican Republic by tomorrow.

The eye of Category One Hurricane Fiona made landfall over extreme southwestern Puerto Rico around 3:20 PM ET, and the center of the hurricane is now moving through the Mona Passage between Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. As of the 5 PM update, maximum sustained winds are at 85 mph. Hurricane Fiona’s rains will produce life-threatening and catastrophic flash and urban flooding across Puerto Rico and the eastern Dominican Republic overnight, along with mudslides and landslides in areas of higher terrain. Rainfall amounts of 12 to 18 inches will be common across the island with a local maximum of 30 inches, particularly across eastern and southern Puerto Rico.

Monday: Warming up to near 90 with sunny skies and a little more humidity

Tuesday: Sunny skies with low to mid-90s and a little more humidity

Wednesday: Sunny and hot with highs in the mid-90s

Thursday: Mostly sunny with near record high temperatures in the middle to the upper 90s.

Friday: Partly cloudy and not as hot and humid. Highs in the middle 80s.

