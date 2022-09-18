SkyView
FIRST ALERT - A late season heat wave will bring highs in the upper 90s next week

wis
wis(wis weather)
By Von Gaskin
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

First Alert Headlines

  • This Sunday will be the last day in the 80s until Friday
  • Higher humidity and temperatures move in Monday and continue until Thursday
  • Morning low temperatures will start in the 60s and creep up to the low 70s
  • Dry weather is expected all week
  • In the Tropics, We are watching TS Fiona
First Alert Summary

Sunday will get a little warmer as the high pressure moves west a bit. Warmer weather is on the way for next week.

A late season heat wave starts Monday. High pressure shifts east of the area and brings in a surge of hotter air.

Daytime highs will reach the 90s Monday through Thursday with a bit more humidity.

Fall arrives Thursday and highs will reach the upper 90s.

We are watching TS Fiona

Forecast Update

Sunday: Sunshine and a touch of humidity with highs in the upper 80s

Monday: Warming up to the low 90s with sunny skies and a little more humidity

Tuesday: Sunny skies with mid 90s and a little more humidity

Wednesday: Sunny and hot with highs in the mid 90s

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

