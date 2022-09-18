FIRST ALERT - A late season heat wave will bring highs in the upper 90s next week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

First Alert Headlines

This Sunday will be the last day in the 80s until Friday

Higher humidity and temperatures move in Monday and continue until Thursday

Morning low temperatures will start in the 60s and creep up to the low 70s

Dry weather is expected all week

In the Tropics, We are watching TS Fiona

First Alert Summary

Sunday will get a little warmer as the high pressure moves west a bit. Warmer weather is on the way for next week.

A late season heat wave starts Monday. High pressure shifts east of the area and brings in a surge of hotter air.

Daytime highs will reach the 90s Monday through Thursday with a bit more humidity.

Fall arrives Thursday and highs will reach the upper 90s.

We are watching TS Fiona

Forecast Update

Sunday: Sunshine and a touch of humidity with highs in the upper 80s

Monday: Warming up to the low 90s with sunny skies and a little more humidity

Tuesday: Sunny skies with mid 90s and a little more humidity

Wednesday: Sunny and hot with highs in the mid 90s

