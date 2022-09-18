FIRST ALERT - A late season heat wave will bring highs in the upper 90s next week
First Alert Headlines
- This Sunday will be the last day in the 80s until Friday
- Higher humidity and temperatures move in Monday and continue until Thursday
- Morning low temperatures will start in the 60s and creep up to the low 70s
- Dry weather is expected all week
- In the Tropics, We are watching TS Fiona
First Alert Summary
Sunday will get a little warmer as the high pressure moves west a bit. Warmer weather is on the way for next week.
A late season heat wave starts Monday. High pressure shifts east of the area and brings in a surge of hotter air.
Daytime highs will reach the 90s Monday through Thursday with a bit more humidity.
Fall arrives Thursday and highs will reach the upper 90s.
We are watching TS Fiona
Forecast Update
Sunday: Sunshine and a touch of humidity with highs in the upper 80s
Monday: Warming up to the low 90s with sunny skies and a little more humidity
Tuesday: Sunny skies with mid 90s and a little more humidity
Wednesday: Sunny and hot with highs in the mid 90s
