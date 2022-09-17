SkyView
Reward offered for missing teenager

By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BERKELEY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information from the public regarding a missing teenager that was last seen at a Summerville high school.

Sarah Pipkin, 15, was last seen at Cane Bay High School wearing faded black jeans, a black Bob Ross T-shirt, and white Air Force 1′s. She also had a gray backpack with flowers on it.

CrimeStoppers of the Lowcountry is offering a $1,000 reward, plus up to an additional $1,000 for information leading to the location of Pipkin.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

