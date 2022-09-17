SkyView
Man arrested after shooting at postal worker over stolen mail claims, authorities say

Authorities say Stephen Teague reportedly shot at a postal worker because he thought the...
Authorities say Stephen Teague reportedly shot at a postal worker because he thought the employee was stealing mail.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - Colorado authorities say a man is facing charges after reportedly shooting at a postal worker.

KKTV reports Stephen Teague was arrested on Thursday after police responded to a neighborhood regarding someone shooting a gun outside of a home.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, Teague is accused of shooting at two people, including a U.S. Postal Service employee.

Authorities said Teague, a homeowner, believed someone was stealing his mail, and a contracted employee of the Postal Service was making deliveries in the neighborhood that day.

The sheriff’s office reported no injuries in the incident, but Teague was charged with felony menacing with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor menacing.

According to online court records, Teague did not appear to have a criminal history in Colorado.

Copyright 2022 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

