Hot weather returns for the last several days of summer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast for Sunday and most of next week. It looks like great weather to do some yard work, but the temperatures and humidity are going to climb through the middle of next week. In fact, we will warm things up to the low to mid-90s next week. Fall arrives Thursday evening and almost right on cue, we will drop our temperatures by next weekend.

WIS Weather (clear)

First Alert Headlines:

Sunday looks nice once again with highs into the mid-80s, but with a little more humidity.

Highs will be into the 90s much of next week with higher humidity too.

Fall arrives at 9:04 PM on Thursday.

More comfortable weather arrives next weekend.

In the Tropics, we are watching Fiona

WIS Weather (clear)

First Alert Summary:

High pressure will control our weather through the remainder of the weekend and into next week, which will bring plenty of sunshine, but the humidity will be climbing.

Highs will be in the middle 80s on Sunday, but we return to the 90s on Monday.

WIS Weather (clear)

In the Tropics, we are tracking Fiona which is forecast to bring devastating weather as a Category 1 Hurricane to Puerto Rico over the next 24 hours.

The forecast track keeps Fiona away from the US coastline through Thursday. Looking for more information on the tropics? Click or tap here.

WIS Weather (clear)

Forecast Update:

Tonight: We will see low 60s with mostly clear skies.

Sunday: Sunshine and more humidity with highs in the mid-80s.

Monday: Warming up and muggy with highs near 90.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies, hot and humid with highs in the mid-90s.

Wednesday: More of the same with highs in the mid-90s.

WIS Weather (clear)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.