SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

DHEC confirms rabies positive raccoon

DHEC confirms rabies positive raccoon
DHEC confirms rabies positive raccoon((Source: SCDHEC.gov))
By WIS News 10 Staff
Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has announced that a raccoon tested positive for rabies.

According to the DHEC, the raccoon was submitted for testing on Sept. 14 and the results came back positive for rabies on Sept. 15.

Please report all animal bites, scratches, and exposures to potentially rabid animals to DHEC. “It is very important for you to seek medical attention if you have been exposed to a wild, stray, or domestic animal. The rabies virus is found in the saliva of infected animals and can be transmitted through a bite, scratch, broken skin, and the mucous membranes of your eyes, nose, or mouth. Immediately wash the affected area with plenty of soap and water,” said Terri McCollister, Rabies Program Team Leader. “Contact your local Environmental Affairs office for further guidance.”

The raccoon was found near Smyrna Road and Barfield Road in Elgin, S.C., and is the second animal in Kershaw County to test positive for rabies in 2022. So far there have been 52 cases of rabid animals statewide this year.

Since 2002, South Carolina has averaged approximately 148 positive cases a year. In 2021, six of the 101 confirmed rabies cases in South Carolina were in Kershaw County.

DHEC is asking anybody who believes themselves, someone you know, or your pets may have come in contact with this raccoon or another animal that potentially has rabies to call DHEC’s Environmental Affairs Sumter office at (803) 778-6548 or (888) 847-0902.

No people or pets are known to have been exposed at this time.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The camp is set up on private property in the woods not far from Forest Drive near the Walmart...
RCSD to clear out, clean up homeless encampment near Forest Drive
U.S. Department of Education Blue Ribbon Schools Program
Five SC Schools recognized as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
DJJ investigative incident reports include allegations June “mob” violence was “set up” by staff
DJJ investigative incident reports include allegations June “mob” violence was “set up” by staff
This man is sought by RCSD as a suspect in an armed robbery.
Investigators searching for armed robbery suspect in Richland County
Mr. Tyrell Cato’s employment with Richland County Government has been terminated effective...
Records show director at Alvin S. Glenn out after only two months on job

Latest News

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information from the public regarding a missing...
Reward offered for missing teenager
The victim was traveling south on US-1 towards the Camden area when he was rear-ended by a truck.
Coroner identifies victim of Kershaw County motor vehicle incident
wis
FIRST ALERT- Sunshine through the weekend - Warming up next week
Football Friday: Get the latest high school football scores
Students and researchers are given the opportunity to work alongside private-sector partners at...
UofSC launches Innovation Experience Hub, partners with Verizon