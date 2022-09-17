Coroner identifies victim of Kershaw County motor vehicle incident

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Coroner David West has identified 28-year-old Keith Alan Humphries Jr as the victim of a motorcycle incident on Park Road off of US 1.

The victim was traveling south on US-1 towards the Camden area when he was rear-ended by a truck.

The truck is reported to also have been traveling south on US-1. The incident occurred on Friday, Sept. 16 around 6:30 p.m.

Humphries was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

