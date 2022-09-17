SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Biden meets with families of Whelan, Griner at White House

President Joe Biden met with family members of WNBA star Brittney Griner and another American detained in Russia, Paul Whelan. (CNN, POOL, RUSSIA 24, RUSSIAN F)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 12:11 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden met Friday with family members of WNBA star Brittney Griner and another American detained in Russia, Paul Whelan, the first face-to-face encounter that the president has had with the relatives.

In a statement after the meetings, which were held separately, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden stressed to the families his “continued commitment to working through all available avenues to bring Brittney and Paul home safely.”

“He asked after the well-being of Elizabeth and Cherelle and their respective families during this painful time,” Jean-Pierre said. “The President appreciated the opportunity to learn more about Brittney and Paul from those who love them most, and acknowledged that every minute they are being held is a minute too long.”

Still, administration officials have said the meetings were not an indication that negotiations with Russia for their release have reached a breakthrough.

Earlier Friday, John Kirby, a spokesman for the National Security Council, said that Russia has not responded to what administration officials have called a substantial and serious offer to secure Griner and Whelan’s release.

“The president is not going to let up,” Kirby told reporters. “He’s confident that this is going to remain in the forefront of his mind and his team’s mind, and they’re going to continue to work as hard as they can.”

Griner has been held in Russia since February on drug-related charges. She was sentenced last month to nine years in prison after pleading guilty and has appealed the punishment. Whelan is serving a 16-year sentence on espionage-related charges that he and his family say are false. The U.S. government regards both as wrongfully detained, placing their cases with the office of its top hostage negotiator.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken took the unusual step of announcing two months ago that the administration had made a substantial proposal to Russia. Though he did not elaborate on the proposal, a person familiar with the matter has said the U.S. has offered to release convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

The administration carried out a prisoner swap last April, with Moscow releasing Marine veteran Trevor Reed in exchange for the U.S. releasing a Russian pilot, Konstantin Yaroshenko, convicted in a drug trafficking conspiracy.

Jake Sullivan, the president’s national security adviser, participated in both meetings. Biden sat down with Elizabeth Whelan, the sister of Paul Whelan. Then the president met with Cherelle Griner, the wife of Brittney Griner, as well as the player’s agent, Lindsay Colas, according to the White House.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The camp is set up on private property in the woods not far from Forest Drive near the Walmart...
RCSD to clear out, clean up homeless encampment near Forest Drive
U.S. Department of Education Blue Ribbon Schools Program
Five SC Schools recognized as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
DJJ investigative incident reports include allegations June “mob” violence was “set up” by staff
DJJ investigative incident reports include allegations June “mob” violence was “set up” by staff
This man is sought by RCSD as a suspect in an armed robbery.
Investigators searching for armed robbery suspect in Richland County
Mr. Tyrell Cato’s employment with Richland County Government has been terminated effective...
Records show director at Alvin S. Glenn out after only two months on job

Latest News

U.S. re-affirms effort to release detained Americans in Russia
U.S. re-affirms effort to release detained Americans in Russia
Football Friday: Get the latest high school football scores
Collierville Police Department
Tenn. men rob Mercedes-Benz employee at gunpoint, stealing new car
FILE - President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen in Palm Beach, Fla., April 18, 2018....
Justice Dept. asks appeals court to lift order barring prosecutors from reviewing Mar-a-Lago documents