Woman escapes armed attacker, runs for help after sexual assault in Greenville County

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a woman was sexually assaulted at gunpoint in an abandoned building.
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman escaped an armed attacker and ran for help.

Deputies said the victim was in the vehicle with a man on Friday afternoon when they drove to an abandoned building in the 200 block of Old Bleachery Road. The suspect was armed with a gun and sexually assaulted the woman.

The victim was able to escape and run for help, flagging someone down on the nearby Swamp Rabbit Trail. The bystander helped call 911 and when deputies arrived, they said the woman has visible injuries.

The suspect has not yet been apprehended, but he was driving a silver sedan. Anyone with information about the assault is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

