What does it mean to be a faith-driven entrepreneur?

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For the second consecutive year, the Columbia International University Cook School of Business is a host site for the worldwide Faith Driven Entrepreneur Live Conference on Sept. 28 and the Faith Driven Investor Conference on Sept. 29. The conferences draw business leaders together virtually at over 200 cities around the globe.

The conferences feature ministry leaders and accomplished faith-driven entrepreneurs and investors, including those in private equity, real estate, emerging economies and public markets.

Speakers include:

Author Pat Lencioni, founder and president of The Table Group, dedicated to helping leaders improve their organizations

Tim Tebow, two-time national football champion, Heisman Trophy winner, first-round NFL draft pick, and founder of the Tim Tebow Foundation, bringing hope and love to those needing a brighter day

Richard Okello of South Africa, co-founder and partner at Sango Capital and co-host of the Faith Driven Entrepreneur Africa Podcast

Dr. Finny Kuruvilla, co-chief investment officer and senior portfolio manager at Eventide Asset Management, highlighting the redemptive potential of money that is deployed collaboratively and biblically.

For more information and registration visit, www.faithdrivenentrepreneurlive.org and www.faithdriveninvestorlive.org.The CIU Cook School of Business is in the William H. Jones Center located at the entrance to the CIU campus located at 7435 Monticello Road in Columbia.

