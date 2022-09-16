UofSC launches Innovation Experience Hub, partners with Verizon

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina is launching a cutting-edge technological partnership Friday.

Located in the university’s McNair Center, the Innovation Experience Hub enables partnerships for Verizon with startups, universities, labs, and government operations to explore how technology can interact with industry.

The partnership was announced Friday by South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster. Initial projects under development at the hub include improvements to communications in manufacturing, enabling quicker emergency response and monitoring of roads and bridges for civil infrastructure.

Students and researchers are given the opportunity to work alongside private-sector partners at the hub.

“South Carolina’s economic success has been built by our talented entrepreneurs and innovators, making one of our state’s premier research universities the ideal partner for Verizon on this project,” McMaster said.

McMaster continued, “Combine this with the expertise of our university researchers and the power of private sector innovation, and we can achieve great things for businesses large and small across South Carolina.”

“Working with the University of South Carolina, we have a great opportunity to collaborate with dozens of partners to ideate and develop new 5G-powered solutions leveraging the latest technologies, including large-scale IoT, artificial intelligence, computer vision, and augmented reality,” said Jennifer Artley, Verizon Business Senior Vice President of 5G Acceleration.

