SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

UofSC launches Innovation Experience Hub, partners with Verizon

Students and researchers are given the opportunity to work alongside private-sector partners at...
Students and researchers are given the opportunity to work alongside private-sector partners at the hub.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina is launching a cutting-edge technological partnership Friday.

Located in the university’s McNair Center, the Innovation Experience Hub enables partnerships for Verizon with startups, universities, labs, and government operations to explore how technology can interact with industry.

The partnership was announced Friday by South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster. Initial projects under development at the hub include improvements to communications in manufacturing, enabling quicker emergency response and monitoring of roads and bridges for civil infrastructure.

Students and researchers are given the opportunity to work alongside private-sector partners at the hub.

“South Carolina’s economic success has been built by our talented entrepreneurs and innovators, making one of our state’s premier research universities the ideal partner for Verizon on this project,” McMaster said.

McMaster continued, “Combine this with the expertise of our university researchers and the power of private sector innovation, and we can achieve great things for businesses large and small across South Carolina.”

“Working with the University of South Carolina, we have a great opportunity to collaborate with dozens of partners to ideate and develop new 5G-powered solutions leveraging the latest technologies, including large-scale IoT, artificial intelligence, computer vision, and augmented reality,” said Jennifer Artley, Verizon Business Senior Vice President of 5G Acceleration.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mr. Tyrell Cato’s employment with Richland County Government has been terminated effective...
Records show director at Alvin S. Glenn out after only two months on job
Brenda Sue Jeffcoat, 60
Lexington County woman accused of stabbing her neighbor
Kristen Robinson is accused of stealing equipment from a Forest Drive car wash.
Columbia woman charged with burglary and grand larceny
Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee stands with his family at the Ladies Clinic hosted by...
Clemson DT Bresee’s 15-year-old sister dies of brain cancer
A teen is accused of shooting another teen during argument on Dunbar Road.
Teen accused of shooting another teen during argument

Latest News

Sharonda Sims
Newberry County Sheriff marks third year of investigation into homicide, asks public for assistance
Furry Friend Friday: Sammy
First Alert: Sept. 16, 2022
wis
FIRST ALERT- Sunshine through the weekend - Warming up next week