Tracking Tropical Storm Fiona

By Adam Clark
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We are watching Tropical Storm Fiona’s track closely. Right now it’s a tropical storm with winds around 60mph and is moving west at 15mph.

It will be closer to Puerto Rico by this weekend and could bring heavy rain and gusty winds near 65 to 70mph.

Fiona will stay as a tropical storm but strengthen slightly with winds around 70mph by Monday into Tuesday getting closer to the U.S. Coast.

There’s not a lot of dry air ahead of the system, so Fiona will likely maintain its strength through the next couple of days.

Some of the models are getting it closer to to North America by early next week. So it’s something that we will have to keep our eyes on.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

