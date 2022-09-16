SkyView
Supreme Court of South Carolina to hear appeal on firing squad executions case

FILE- South Carolina Supreme Court
FILE- South Carolina Supreme Court(Mary Green)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Supreme Court of South Carolina is set to hear a case that will determine if prisoners can be executed by firing squad.

On Sept. 6 a Richland County judge ruled that firing squads and electrocutions are unconstitutional in the state. This was part of a case involving four death row inmates, one of whom was scheduled to be the first person executed by firing squad after legislators changed the law.

After the ruling, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and the Director of the SC Dept. of Corrections (SCDC) Bryan Stirling filed an appeal Thursday, Sept. 16. This appeal has been answered by SCSC, which has agreed to hear oral arguments in the case on Jan. 12, 2023, in Conway.

