South Carolina reports slight drop in labor and unemployment

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce is reporting a drop in unemployment and labor in the state.

In the August 2022 Employment Statement, SCDEW Executive Director Dan Ellzey said unemployment dropped from 3.2% to 3.1%. This brings the number of unemployed workers down by 1,000 to 74,439.

During this same period, Ellzey said the number of employed people went down by roughly 4,000 from 2,323,963 to 2,320,187. Currently, SCDEW estimates more than 100,000 jobs are available across the state.

“There are also industries that are showing strong growth in 2022,” shared Ellzey.

He continued, “Accommodation and Food Services has grown by nearly 15,000 people, and both Retail Trade and the Government sectors have grown by approximately 8,000 people.”

The construction industry has shown a 1,500 job decline over the last year.

From 2021 to 2022 SCDEW says the state has added 86,000 seasonally adjusted nonfarm jobs.

