Soda City Live: Senior Service Day Event hosted by senior targeted organization

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Monday, September 12th 2022, was declared “Senior Service Day” by the State of South Carolina, but it has long been a day celebrated by a local organization.

Caring for Aging Beauties is a nonprofit that aims to do the work, ensuring that the elderly community is looked after and heard. The organization kicked things off with a pep rally for their volunteers to host another senior service day event and is looking to add more volunteers to the team.

