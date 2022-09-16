SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: Senior Service Day Event hosted by senior targeted organization

Soda City WIS logo
By Nevin Smith
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Monday, September 12th 2022, was declared “Senior Service Day” by the State of South Carolina, but it has long been a day celebrated by a local organization.

Caring for Aging Beauties is a nonprofit that aims to do the work, ensuring that the elderly community is looked after and heard. The organization kicked things off with a pep rally for their volunteers to host another senior service day event and is looking to add more volunteers to the team.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mr. Tyrell Cato’s employment with Richland County Government has been terminated effective...
Records show director at Alvin S. Glenn out after only two months on job
Brenda Sue Jeffcoat, 60
Lexington County woman accused of stabbing her neighbor
Kristen Robinson is accused of stealing equipment from a Forest Drive car wash.
Columbia woman charged with burglary and grand larceny
Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee stands with his family at the Ladies Clinic hosted by...
Clemson DT Bresee’s 15-year-old sister dies of brain cancer
A teen is accused of shooting another teen during argument on Dunbar Road.
Teen accused of shooting another teen during argument

Latest News

Soda City Live: Finding hope after the storm, group offers support for women
Soda City Live: PALSS to host Suds and Grub Beer and BBQ Festival
Soda City Live: Catching up with Mahogany Kitchen, Family-Owned Custom Cookie Cutter Business
Mahogany Kitchen
Soda City Live: Catching up with the Mahogany Kitchen