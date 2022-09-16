Soda City Live: Finding hope after the storm, group offers support for women

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -A local nonprofit " Storm Survivors”, will be hosting a Women’s conference that aims to provide resources to help women best navigate life storms.

Founder, Cherisse Branch Designer shares her story about losing her husband and creating a platform where women who are undergoing a drastic life change will have an outlet and a place of support.

The conference will host several panelists, workshops, and resources and will be held Saturday, September 24th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 306 Flora Dr. Columbia, South Carolina.

The Cost is $50 Dollars and $45 Dollars in advance.

