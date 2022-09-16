Richland Two: Spring Valley vs. Richland Northeast football game to have increased security presence

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A rumor of individuals planning to be disruptive during the Spring Valley vs. Richland Northeast football game led to an investigation Friday.

According to Richland Two, school and district administrators, School Resource Officers, and other law enforcement officers from Richland County Sheriff’s Department have thoroughly investigated and have not found evidence to indicate a credible threat.

In response to Spring Valley’s football game last week, when a fight broke out behind the stands, the district says it already had plans to have an increased presence by the Richland Two security team and Richland County Sheriff’s Department. RCSD will also have an increased presence in the surrounding community.

As of Wednesday, Sept. 14 seven individuals have been arrested for their involvement with the incident.

New safety measures have also been put in place by Richland Two, which are listed below:

ENTRY

All Richland Two high school students must have a ticket and show their school student ID to attend a high school athletic competition at Richland Two without a parent/guardian. All students must enter through an identified student gate.

If the visiting team is not a Richland Two school, students from that school must show their school ID and have a ticket in order to be able to attend the event without a parent/guardian.

Anyone else under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent/guardian or responsible adult.

Face coverings that completely cover a person’s face are not allowed.

DURING GAMES

No one will be allowed to stand, congregate, or “hang out” on the concourse or around the concession stand areas during the game.

No one will be admitted to the game after halftime. Entry gates will close at the end of halftime.

Concession stands will close at the end of the third quarter.

Spectators must stay at their seats except when they are going to the restrooms or to concession stands.

