RCSD makes historic promotion, woman becomes highest ranked Hispanic deputy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Richland County Sheriff’s Department deputy has risen through the ranks to become the highest-ranking Hispanic individual in the department’s history.

Deputy Chief Maria Yturria will serve as the Deputy Chief of the Professional Development Division.

According to RCSD, Yturria was born in Mexico and raised in Los Angeles. She joined the department in 2003 after serving more than seven years in the United States Army.

Yturria began her career with the Sheriff’s Department as a reserve deputy before joining full-time as a uniformed patrol deputy.

During her 19-plus years with RCSD, Yturria has also been an investigator and later earned the ranks of Sergeant and Lieutenant in the Criminal Investigations Division, where she supervised the Victim Services Unit.

Yturria served as Captain of RCSD’s Public Affairs Office in 2018, and her most recent title before this promotion was Major of the Professional Development Division, which includes Public Affairs, CIT, Training Division, Recruiting and Hiring.

RCSD says she holds Hostage/Crisis Negotiator certifications, is a Statewide Peer Support Team Leader, and serves as a board member for the AUSA SC Palmetto Chapter.

She is bilingual and oversees the Spanish translation program for RCSD, and also works with federal, state, and local agencies on illegal immigration, drug prevention and human trafficking.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott says he is proud of the diversity of the department’s deputies.

“One of the highlights of being Sheriff is watching deputies start as a deputy and progress through the ranks in their career,” Sheriff Leon Lott said.

Sheriff Lott says Chief Yturria is a true example of hard work, dedication, and loyalty.

“She has earned the rank of Deputy Chief and will do an excellent job in keeping RCSD as an all-inclusive professional agency,” he said.

