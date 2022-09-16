RCSD to clear out, clean up homeless encampment near Forest Drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is clearing out a homeless camp in Columbia that it says has become a public safety concern and contributed to a spike in crime in the area.

The camp is set up on private property in the woods not far from Forest Drive near the Walmart and across from Columbia Fire Station 33. It is adjacent to I-77.

The encampment extends deep into the woods, and is covered with clothes, suitcases, trash, and the most striking image, according to Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, a plethora of beer cans.

Lott said the presence of homeless encampments contributing to crime is a problem in Columbia that has persisted for years, but to this point many officials and business owners have turned a “blind eye” to it.

According to RCSD, as many as 50 people experiencing homelessness could have been staying here.

The Sheriff’s Department cleared them out a few days ago for health and safety reasons.

“We don’t want them living in conditions like this,” Lott said. “We want them to go where there’s housing, we want them to go where there’s services.”

RCSD sent those who had been using this camp to various places across the city that offer services for those experiencing homelessness, including Transitions homeless recovery center.

Lott said that crime in the area sparked this decision.

“We have people who live around here, people who have businesses around here,” he said. “They need to be able to go home at night after closing up their store and not worry about somebody that’s homeless breaking in and stealing what they’ve got.”

RCSD said that the Columbia-Richland Fire Department, which has a station right across from the encampment, has responded to this area several times because of fires in the woods.

No one who had been using the camp is facing any drug charges, but RCSD said deputies did discover some needles in the woods as well.

Lott said the property owner found out about the encampment some months ago and tried to clean it up and maintain it.

But, Lott said, he could not keep up and called on RCSD for help.

RCSD developed a plan, and will clean up the area on Friday.

“We’re going to bring a bulldozer out tomorrow and we’re going to clean this area up as much as we can,” Lott said. “We’re going to make it where it’s not suitable for them to set up homeless camp.”

WIS asked Lott what he makes of Columbia’s recent plan to provide temporary housing to chronically unhoused people in the city through tiny homes.

“I applaud that,” he said.

Lott said that that Columbia’s plan is a good alternative.

“It’s giving them somewhere that they can go live, and that’s what we’re going to try to encourage them,” he said. “Let’s get them to where there is help, get them to the little houses to where there’s places where they can get the services.”

RCSD says it has identified other similar encampments that it believes pose public safety concerns, and plans to clear those areas out in the coming months as well.

Lott said RCSD plans to deter those experiencing homelessness from returning to this location by clearing a number of trees and making the area more visible from the highway and the road.

Additionally, a Posted sign has been added near the entrance to the wooded area. Lott said if those individuals return, they will be arrested for trespassing. However, this is something RCSD does not want to do, Lott said.

