Newberry County Sheriff marks third year of investigation into homicide, asks public for assistance

Sharonda Sims
Sharonda Sims(Newberry County Sheriff's Office)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster is marking the third anniversary of a shooting by asking anyone with information to come forward.

Sharonda Sims was found dead around 3 a.m. on Sept. 17, 2019, on Drayton St. Foster said law enforcement found Sims after a 911 call reported finding the woman on the side of the road. First responders found her with gunshot wounds.

“We have been actively investigating this case and interviewing anyone we can in an attempt to get leads, which will bring closure for Sims’ family,” said Foster.

A security camera caught part of the shooting. As Sims was walking down the road towards her home a gun opened fire. Foster said the only thing visible in the footage was the muzzle flash of the gun.

Foster said, “Sharonda was someone’s daughter, a sibling, and a mother. How would you feel if someone was holding critical information that could help you provide closure in your loss?”

Anyone with information about the case can contact the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office at 803-321-2211 or leave an anonymous tip with Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

