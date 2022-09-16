Lieutenant Governor and State Superintendent debates scheduled in leadup to November elections

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The debate dates for the Lieutenant Governor candidates and the State Superintendent of Education were announced Friday afternoon.

South Carolina ETV and Public Radio are partnering with The Post and Courier to host the debates. The Lieutenant Governor debate will be held on Oct. 11 from 8 to 9 p.m. The State Superintendent of Education debate will be held on Nov. 7th from 7 to 8 p.m.

It will be broadcast and streamed live on SCETV’s website.

The gubernatorial debate is scheduled on Oct. 26 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

South Carolina’s election is scheduled for Nov. 8.

