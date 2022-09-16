SkyView
Lieutenant Governor and State Superintendent debates scheduled in leadup to November elections

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The debate dates for the Lieutenant Governor candidates and the State Superintendent of Education were announced Friday afternoon.

South Carolina ETV and Public Radio are partnering with The Post and Courier to host the debates. The Lieutenant Governor debate will be held on Oct. 11 from 8 to 9 p.m. The State Superintendent of Education debate will be held on Nov. 7th from 7 to 8 p.m.

It will be broadcast and streamed live on SCETV’s website.

The gubernatorial debate is scheduled on Oct. 26 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

South Carolina’s election is scheduled for Nov. 8.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

