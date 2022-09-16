Investigators searching for armed robbery suspect in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said they’re searching for an armed robbery suspect.

Deputies were called to the Lowe’s on Two Notch Rd on Sept. 9 around noon on reports of a robbery. Surveillance footage showed the man pulled a gun from his waistband and pointed it a cashier. He then grabbed money from the register before leaving.

RCSD is asking anyone with information on the case to leave an anonymous tip at CrimeStoppers.

