Investigators searching for armed robbery suspect in Richland County

This man is sought by RCSD as a suspect in an armed robbery.(RCSD)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said they’re searching for an armed robbery suspect.

Deputies were called to the Lowe’s on Two Notch Rd on Sept. 9 around noon on reports of a robbery. Surveillance footage showed the man pulled a gun from his waistband and pointed it a cashier. He then grabbed money from the register before leaving.

RCSD is asking anyone with information on the case to leave an anonymous tip at CrimeStoppers.

