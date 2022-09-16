Furry Friend Friday - Sammy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sammy is a 1-year-old Terrier mix waiting for a forever family to call his own! He has been homeless at Pawmetto Lifeline for almost 7 months now.

Sammy is super sweet and loves to cuddle up next to you. He is a great medium size… not too big and not too small. He currently weighs around 44 pounds. Sammy is a smart boy and already knows sit, down and shake!

Sammy is a lovely, young dog who has been overlooked for far too long. Sammy is the perfect companion for someone who is active. He is a big water guy and absolutely adores splashing on a hot day in the pool, hose, lake, river… whatever is nearby! Sammy is a higher energy dog that loves adventures and exploring. He is super playful, especially with other dogs, and loves carrying toys around.

Sammy’s only fault is he has shown some resource guarding tendencies, but only around other dogs when food is involved. He needs a family that can understand this about him. An experienced dog adopter is ideal -- someone responsible and proactive who can always set him up for success by not putting him in potentially sticky situations. Sammy is a fantastic dog that will make a wonderful companion for a lucky adopter!

Right now, Sammy has a reduced adoption fee of only $50! Pawmetto Lifeline is open for adoptions Tuesday through Friday from 12:00-6:00 and Saturdays from 10:00-6:00. Apply to adopt online at www.pawmettolifeline.org

