Five SC Schools recognized as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools

U.S. Department of Education Blue Ribbon Schools Program(U.S. Department of Education)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Five schools across South Carolina were recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools.

Cardona announced Friday that 297 schools across the country were receiving the award. It recognizes a school’s academic performance and progress in closing achievement gaps in student subgroups.

South Carolina’s schools recognized are:

  • South Carolina – Fort Mill – Gold Hill Elementary School, York 04 - Fort Mill School District.
  • South Carolina – Greenville – Mitchell Road Elementary School, Greenville School District 01.
  • South Carolina – Myrtle Beach – St. James Elementary School, Horry School District 01.
  • South Carolina – Simpsonville – Brashier Middle College Charter High School, Charter Institute at Erskine.
  • South Carolina – Winnsboro – Fairfield Magnet For Math And Science, Fairfield School District 01.

Cardona said,

“As our country continues to recover from the pandemic, we know that our future will only be as strong as the education we provide to all of our children. Blue Ribbon Schools have gone above and beyond to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs. These schools show what is possible to make an enduring, positive difference in students’ lives.”

More information about the program can be found at the link here.

