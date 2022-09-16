FIRST ALERT - Sunny and dry for the next several days but things are heating up in the tropics. We are tracking Fiona.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

First Alert Headlines

This weekend will feature highs in the 80s

Higher humidity and temperatures move in Monday and continue until the end of the week

Morning low temperatures will remain in the 60s this week

In the Tropics, We are watching two tropical waves and TS Fiona

First Alert Summary

The weekend will settle in the 80s. Saturday looks great with lows in the low 60s and highs reaching the mid 80s.

Sunday will get a little warmer as the high pressure moves west a bit. Warmer weather is on the way for next week.

Daytime highs will reach the 90s Monday through Thursday with a bit more humidity.

Fall arrives Thursday and highs will reach the upper 90s.

We are watching two tropical waves off the coast of Africa that have a 20% chance of development in the next 5 days.

Forecast Update

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s. Lows are in the mid 60s

Sunday: Sunshine and a touch of humidity with highs in the upper 80s

Monday: Warming up to the low 90s with sunny skies and a little more humidity

Tuesday: Sunny skies with mid 90s and a little more humidity

Wednesday: Sunny and hot with highs in the mid 90s

