Columbia Housing Authority explain rental increases for some low-income housing residents

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re learning more about the rental increases for affordable housing units managed by Rent Haven.

Roughly 100 people living within affordable housing complexes received a letter stating that their rent would go up by about $500 per month. One letter was emailed to our newsroom.

The third-party property manager says those letters were a miscommunication and she’s still trying to figure out exactly what’s going on, but I spoke with the Chief Development officer about the mix-up and in short, she tells me no one’s rent will be going up October 1st.

“Who can afford rent at a 500 to 600 dollar increase out of nowhere,” said Keanah Johnson.

Keanah Johnson lives in one of those properties that received a letter about a rent increase, and she also works at the leasing office.

She says she just met the requirements to receive affordable housing, and she was told her rent would go from $665 a month to one thousand forty-nine dollars a month.

She says, “These units, they’ve been neglected, we’ve tried to bring maintenance in to accommodate everybody but to be honest, I don’t think these units are worth the 500-to-600-dollar increase.”

The Columbia Housing Authority Chief Development officer tells me that rental prices will go up but not the way it was originally presented to residents.

“The rent increases are for vacancies when a unit turns and those are for a new person when they’re moving in,” said Lucinda Herrera, Chief Development Officer with the Columbia Housing Authority.

People who are renting now and are not under subsidized housing will have their rents increased by phases, but they won’t be by the 500 and 600 dollars like they were originally told.

Herrera says, “We’ll look at their individual circumstance and maybe someone will get a 100 dollar increase and maybe someone will get a 200 dollar increase or a 300-dollar increase, depending on their income.”

And residents will also not have to worry about any increases coming by the first of October. Herrera says the increase comes from a federal tax benefit that does not affect public or subsidized housing. Any units built under the federal tax benefit were built by a private investor and don’t fall under government housing.

“So, they restrict the rents at 60 percent of the area median. So, each year when the income limits go up the rents go up accordingly,” said.

The third-party property manager at Rent Haven tells me that’s not how the increases were explained to her.

“We hope that that’s the case because most of our residents are on fixed incomes and large increases like the ones that were presented to us are not in the best interest of the residents,” said Lauren Taylor, Third Party Property Manager, Rent Haven.

Herrera wants to assure those residents that no one’s rent will go up by October 1st, and there are plans to renovate those low-income homes that are not subsidized into subsidized housing but that will not happen until July of 2023.

Herrera also tells us Housing Authority Officials are planning to meet with the management team at Rent Haven to begin determining how those rents will be phased in.

