Child car seat safety check locations available for Child Passenger Safety Week

(WJHG)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Department of Health and Environment Control (DHEC) is encouraging parents and families to check their children’s car seats as part of Child Passenger Safety Week.

Child Passenger Safety Week is Sept. 18 through 24. During the week child car seat examinations are available for families to have a Child Passenger Safety Technician to ensure they are properly installed and used. To find an inspection location near you, click the link here.

Amanda Renwald, DHEC Child Passenger Safety Instructor and Health Educator said, “In South Carolina, we have estimated that about 60 percent of car seats are installed with some common mistakes, to include not using the top tether or not tightening the seat or harness. Safe Kids Worldwide reports that three out of four child safety seats are used incorrectly.”

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said 608 children passengers died in traffic crashes in 2019. Of those, 38% were unrestrained.

DHEC said if a child safety seat is properly installed it can reduce the risk of a fatal injury by 71% in infants and 54% in toddlers.

Renwald said, “Let’s all help reduce crash fatalities and injuries by buckling our children up correctly every ride.”

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

