Cayce Police Chief responds to string of shootings in one day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Cayce Police Department is still searching for a suspect following a shooting on Wilkinson Street.

A mother reported to the police department that her son had been shot at. That was September 5, but it was just one of three shootings within a 24-hour span all within just a few miles of each other.

Cayce Police Chief Chris Cowan says two of those shootings are gang related, but they’re still investigating the one on Wilkinson Street. He couldn’t give me many details about what happened, but I did speak with people who live in those areas and some of them told me it they are concerned about their safety.

“All of a sudden we hear gunshots ringing,” said Karen Bennett, student.

Karen Bennett is a student at the University of South Carolina. She lives at the Retreat on Bluff St. That’s where the first shooting happened around 1:30 a.m.

Bennett says, “We already knew that there was a party going on. So, we were used to the commotion but hearing the gunshots go off was very alarming especially when I had a lot of family over and friends so that could’ve easily went through one of my windows.”

One person has been arrested in connection that shooting, but just blocks away, the Cayce Police Department responded to another shooting.

“I’m concerned about it but not quite to that point yet, but if it continues like three every so often then I will be concerned,” said Genie Lawton who lives in Cayce.

Genie Lawton lives near where the third shooting happened on Dunbar Road. According to police that shooting started with an argument between two teens and resulted in one of them being shot and the other being arrested and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon.

“Our criminal investigative division and our patrol division have been extremely proactive in not only trying to prevent these things from happening but when they do happen, we go after them very aggressively,” said Chris Cowan, Cayce Police Chief.

The second shooting was on Wilkinson Street after a teen was shot at by someone in a car. Police are not giving a description of that suspect.

All three shootings happening within miles of each other, but Chief Cowan says, none of the suspects live within Cayce.

Chief Cowan says, “We know that they were targeting each other specifically. These weren’t random, these people weren’t just deciding they were going to pick ‘A-B-C’ or ‘1-2-3′ house they were specifically targeting each other, and we know that and we see that constantly.”

Police Chief Cowan says that crime is up everywhere including in Cayce, while he didn’t give specific numbers, he points to criminals being able to bond out, for the recent upticks in crime.

“They don’t need to be bonded out they don’t need to be released; they need to stay in jail. There needs to be a punishment for the crimes they’re committing,” said Cowan.

The police chief says that the only trend he’s seeing in crime is that the suspects are becoming younger. So far none of the shootings have been reported deadly, the victim from the Retreat is in the hospital and there is no word yet on his condition.

If you have any information that could lead to an arrest in the Wilkinson Street shooting you are urged to call crime stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.

