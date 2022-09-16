SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

6 additional coaches accused of abuse in amended Rockstar Cheer lawsuit

Rockstar Cheer investigation
Rockstar Cheer investigation
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: Sep. 16, 2022 at 8:59 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A federal lawsuit filed against Rockstar Cheer was amended with new survivors and new alleged abusers.

According to Strom Law Firm, the lawsuit details the ‘stomach-turning abuse’ by multiple coaches and includes several instances where athletes were taken across state lines and abused at events hosted by Varsity Spirit and the USASF.

According to the lawsuit, the following names were coaches who worked with Scott Foster:

  • Kenny Feeley
  • Josh Guyton
  • Nathan Allan Plank
  • Christopher Hinton
  • Traevon Black
  • Peter Holley

Strom Law Firm says both Varsity Spirit and USASF have ignored their repeated calls to launch a comprehensive investigation into their competitive environment and how the abuse could have happened.

While the USASF would not comment on the pending litigation, the national organization said they were devastated to learn of the accusations and are dedicated to athlete safety.

Read the full amended lawsuit below:

MORE ON THIS STORY:

Federal sex abuse lawsuit filed against Rockstar Cheer on behalf of more than 100 girls and boys

Graphic allegations released in first lawsuit filed against Rockstar Cheer owner

Cheer organization releases statement on allegations against Rockstar founder

Death of Rockstar Cheer founder under investigation in Greenville County

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The camp is set up on private property in the woods not far from Forest Drive near the Walmart...
RCSD to clear out, clean up homeless encampment near Forest Drive
U.S. Department of Education Blue Ribbon Schools Program
Five SC Schools recognized as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
DJJ investigative incident reports include allegations June “mob” violence was “set up” by staff
DJJ investigative incident reports include allegations June “mob” violence was “set up” by staff
This man is sought by RCSD as a suspect in an armed robbery.
Investigators searching for armed robbery suspect in Richland County
Mr. Tyrell Cato’s employment with Richland County Government has been terminated effective...
Records show director at Alvin S. Glenn out after only two months on job

Latest News

Columbia Vet Center host Steps and Strides Against Veteran Suicide Fall Festival
Columbia Vet Center host Steps and Strides Against Veteran Suicide Fall Festival
Exactly three years ago, investigators say 40-year-old Sharonda Sims was ambushed, shot, and...
Newberry mother in search of answers 3 years after her daughter’s unsolved murder
Columbia Vet Center holds 4th annual Steps and Strides Against Veteran Suicide Fall Festival
Columbia Vet Center holds 4th annual Steps and Strides Against Veteran Suicide Fall Festival
Three years since Sharonda Sims' death
Three years since Sharonda Sims' death
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information from the public regarding a missing...
Reward offered for missing teenager