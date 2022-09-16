6 additional coaches accused of abuse in amended Rockstar Cheer lawsuit

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A federal lawsuit filed against Rockstar Cheer was amended with new survivors and new alleged abusers.

According to Strom Law Firm, the lawsuit details the ‘stomach-turning abuse’ by multiple coaches and includes several instances where athletes were taken across state lines and abused at events hosted by Varsity Spirit and the USASF.

According to the lawsuit, the following names were coaches who worked with Scott Foster:

Kenny Feeley

Josh Guyton

Nathan Allan Plank

Christopher Hinton

Traevon Black

Peter Holley

Strom Law Firm says both Varsity Spirit and USASF have ignored their repeated calls to launch a comprehensive investigation into their competitive environment and how the abuse could have happened.

While the USASF would not comment on the pending litigation, the national organization said they were devastated to learn of the accusations and are dedicated to athlete safety.

Read the full amended lawsuit below:

