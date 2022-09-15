SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Tropical Storm Fiona, 6th named storm, forms in Atlantic

Fiona was centered about 650 miles east of the Leeward Islands with maximum sustained winds of...
Fiona was centered about 650 miles east of the Leeward Islands with maximum sustained winds of about 50 mph.(Source: NHC/NOAA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) - The National Hurricane Center in Miami says Tropical Storm Fiona, this season’s sixth named storm, formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday evening.

Fiona was centered about 650 miles east of the Leeward Islands and tropical storm watches were issued for Saba and St. Eustatius, St. Maarten, Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis, Montserrat, and Anguilla.

Forecasters say those in the Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico should monitor the system’s progress.

At 11 p.m. EDT, the tropical storm had maximum sustained winds of about 50 mph.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kathryn Ward, 46
Woman charged in Lexington flea market breach of trust, over $45,000 lost
Clarendon, Lee County Schools each receive $42 million to replace, update aging facilities
Clarendon, Lee County Schools each receive $42 million to replace, update aging facilities
Shortage of correctional officers at county jail
Released Orangeburg inmate weighs in on correctional officer shortage
Mariah Conn-Wilhelm is facing seven felony charges.
Woman charged after tying up man, beating him for hours, police say
The bleachers began to empty Friday after a fight involving multiple people broke out at the...
Additional teens charged in Spring Valley High School football game fight

Latest News

Baltimore prosecutors have asked a judge to vacate Adnan Syed’s conviction for a 1999 murder...
New trial requested for 'Serial' subject Syed
Authorities are examining whether the employee who reported an explosion at Northeastern...
Boston university reopens amid explosion probe
A GoFundMe page set up for the teen has raised a substanstial amount of money after her...
Teen who killed alleged rapist ordered to pay $150,000 restitution
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, who is a 2020 election conspiracy theorist, says the FBI served him...
Lindell accuses FBI of targeting him for his views in cellphone seizure
Security changes for athletic events
Security changes for athletic events