Soda City Live: PALSS to host Suds and Grub Beer and BBQ Festival

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- This weekend nonprofit Palmetto Aids Life Support Services invites everyone to come and enjoy locally brewed beer, Barbecue, and entertainment for their Suds and Grub beer and BBQ Festival fundraiser.

The event will take place on Friday, September 16th at Swamp Cabbage from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The address is 921 Brookwood Drive Columbia, SC 29201.

Plates are $15 with proceeds going to the organization’s initiatives.

