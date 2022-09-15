Soda City Live: Catching up with Mahogany Kitchen, Family-Owned Custom Cookie Cutter Business

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s been a while since having sisters Jocelyn and Jessica on the show.

The two were one of the first guests we had on the show with their new business, “The Mahogany Kitchen”, creating inclusive cookie cutters.

Since their appearance, the pair have made exceptional strides within their business and participating in events around the state.

Their products show the importance of representation using something as simple as a cookie.

Instagram:

@themahoganykitchenco

Facebook: The Mahogany Kitchen @themahoganykitchen

Website: www.themahoganykitchen.com

